Armed police arrest Peterborough assault victim for allegedly possessing firearm and assaulting emergency worker

Armed police arrested a victim of an assault on suspicion of possessing a firearm and assaulting an emergency worker.

As reported by the Peterborough Telegraph yesterday (Sunday) the man was arrested shortly after 10pm on Saturday after allegedly being spotted with a weapon near Kaimas Lithuanian Restaurant in Lincoln Road, close to St Paul’s Road.

The police cordon in Lincoln Road. Photo: Community First

The man was arrested inside the restaurant but did not have a weapon on him at the time.

A police cordon was also put up on the street.

Cambridgeshire police has now released more details of the incident, including the fact that the arrested man had earlier been assaulted.

A police spokesman said: “At about 10pm on Saturday armed officers attended the scene of an assault involving two people in Lincoln Road near the junction with St Paul’s Road in Peterborough.

“The victim, a man in his 20s from Peterborough, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and assaulting an emergency worker. He was taken to hospital for treatment but discharged shortly afterwards and taken into custody. He was released under investigation yesterday afternoon (Sunday).

“The second man involved in the assault was not located.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting 35/71385/19 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.