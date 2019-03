Armed police have arrested man in Orton Goldhay after he allegedly made threats to kill a woman.

A 28-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested at around 11.55am in Hetley, Orton Goldhay, on suspicion of making threats to kill.

Eyewitnesses saw police armed with tasers at the scene

He remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station. .

Eyewitnesses reported seeing both armed police and officers armed with tasers at the scene but no firearms were discharged.