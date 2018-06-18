Armed police arrest four after high speed pursuit through Peterborough

Four wanted Peterborough men were arrested by armed police following a pursuit through the city on Friday, June 15.

Police received information that four wanted people were travelling in a car in the Peterborough area at around 8.30pm.

Armed officers were deployed and following a short pursuit four men from the Peterborough area were arrested on suspicion of firearms and theft of motor vehicle offences.

The arrest took place on the Fletton Parkway at its junction with the Orton Parkway.

The men are aged 18, 27, and two aged 23.

All were release under investigation for these offences but the two 23-year-olds were wanted for other offences and so were remanded into custody where they remain.