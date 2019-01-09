Armed police and forensics swoop on private hire vehicle shutting A47 in Peterborough

A private hire vehicle is at the centre of a police operation which brought the A47 westbound in Peterborough to a standstill this afternoon.

Armed police stopped the Huntingdonshire District Council registered private hire vehicle, a grey Vauxhall Insignia shortly after 2pm.

Police examining the Vauxhall Insignia. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA

The stop was made close to the Fulbridge Road Interchange.

Forensics officers have also attended.

Police have not said why the vehicle was stopped or if any arrests were made, by dashcam footage of the scene shows numerous police units involved in the sting operation.

More to follow as we have it....

