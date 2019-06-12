Armed man started 24 hour siege after barricading himself in house

A man started a siege lasting more than a day after barricading himself into a house in Cambridge, a court heard.

Hayden Stevenson, of Wulfstan Way, Cambridge, burst into the bedroom of a house in High Street, Cherry Hinton, after picking up two knives from the kitchen.

The 24-year-old was in an ‘agitated state’ when he confronted the woman at the address on November 11 and questioned her about the whereabouts of his girlfriend.

Stevenson became angry and accused the woman of ‘hiding’ his partner before flipping the woman’s bed over.

The woman feared for her safety and could see Stevenson had two kitchen knives on him.

She ran from her bedroom into the spare room but was followed by Stevenson, who continued to accuse her of harbouring his girlfriend.

The woman managed to flee the house while dressed only in her pyjamas and call the police.

Police arrived but Stevenson barricaded himself into the house and refused to comply.

He had been seen inside the property with two knives by officers and had also threatened to harm himself, Cambridge Crown Court heard.

Police gained entry four hours later, by which time Stevenson had barricaded himself in one of the bedrooms. He remained armed and threatening to hurt himself.

Officers finally entered the bedroom at 12.30pm on November 12 after Stevenson told them he had taken some ‘pills’ and felt drowsy.

The ambulance service was called and Stevenson was checked over as a precaution. He was then arrested but gave a ‘no comment’ interview.

He denied charges of affray and criminal damage but was found guilty after standing trial at Cambridge Crown Court in March.

He was sentenced at the same court on Tuesday where he was handed 18 months in prison, suspended for two years.

Stevenson was also ordered to complete a 40-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a nine-month drug treatment requirement.

Det Sgt Alex Dopadlik said: “This siege lasted more than 24 hours and required the attendance of multiple police resources, including specially-trained negotiators, public order shield teams and firearms officers.

“It was undoubtedly a terrifying incident for the woman involved, who was confronted by an armed man in the bedroom of her own home.

“Luckily she managed to flee the house uninjured and also then had the courage to support the prosecution case.

“We would like to thank the public for their understanding while officers worked for more than a day to bring the incident to an end.”