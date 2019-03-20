Armed groups of youths in Peterborough clash

Armed groups of youths clashed in Peterborough yesterday only to flee before police arrived on the scene.

Cambridgeshire police were called at 5.05pm yesterday (Tuesday, March 19) to reports of violence in Storrington Way, Werrington.

Police news

Both groups of youths were armed, police said, with one group reportedly threatening the other.

The incident spilled into Seven Hair & Body in Storrington Way, which responded by closing its shutters until the incident had calmed down.

The salon said: “We dropped down the shutters to make sure customers and staff members were safe during the incident.

“We know the person in question was nothing to do with the shop. It was a completely random incident that happened outside the shop.

“Everyone was safe due to the quick actions of the senior barber in the shop that put them all at ease.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers attended the scene following concerns that a group of youths, one of which had a knife, were threatening another group who were also armed with at least one weapon.

“A search of the area was carried out but to no avail. No arrests have been made and an investigation has been launched.

“Officers will also be carrying out additional patrols in the area today.”

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police by calling 101, quoting incident 368 of March 19, or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, they can report it anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or by visiting https://www.crimestoppers-uk.org.