Armed gang on the run after Peterborough attack

Police are still hunting an armed gang after a man was attacked in Paston yesterday (Tuesday).

The attack happened at 2.15pm in a house in Ringstead Road.

Police

Police said a man was attacked by three other men and a woman.

Today a Cambridgeshire police spokesman said the man had been threatened with a knife in the incident. He did not require hospital treatment, having suffered minor injuries.

No arrests have been made, and police said there were no descriptions of any of three men, or the woman, involved in the attack.

They have also been unable to find any weapons used in the incident.

The police spokesman said the attack was an ‘isolated incident.’

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident 213 of January 14.