Armed car-jackers jailed after high speed police chase through Peterborough

Two men who robbed a motorist at gunpoint before leading police on a dangerous pursuit have been jailed.

Daniel Cousins, 32, and Mihlali Jekwa, 22, were caught and arrested by armed officers following the attack on a taxi driver in Orton Malborne, Peterborough.

Cambridge Crown Court heard that on 19 July, the pair called for a taxi to pick them up from the Herlington Centre, Orton, at around 1am.

The victim arrived in a red Skoda Octavia and was ordered to drive them to a number of places across Peterborough before stopping in Malborne Way.

The pair told the victim to wait while they disappeared into an alleyway before returning a short while later.

Cousins approached the vehicle and launched a flurry of punches towards the victim’s face while shouting ‘give me all of your money’.

Meanwhile, Jekwa approached the passenger-side window and showed the victim a black pistol, shouting ‘give me the money or I’ll kill you’.

The victim got out and Cousins and Jekwa got in, the former in the driver’s seat, and drove off, taking with them the victim’s mobile phone, PDA system and more than £200.

A passing motorcyclist stopped to help the bloodied victim and police were called. Seven minutes later, an officer spotted the stolen vehicle, driven by Cousins, speeding along Bourges Boulevard.

The officer tried to stop the vehicle as it approached Fullbridge Road roundabout but the driver continued through the centre of Peterborough at more than twice the legal speed limit, with more officers joining the pursuit.

As the car approached Malborne Way, officers deployed a stinger, causing Cousins to lose control and hit a lamp-post.

Both men attempted to flee but were arrested by armed officers and taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station.

When questioned, both denied being involved in the robbery but Cousins, of no fixed abode, later pleaded guilty to robbery and dangerous driving.

Jekwa, also of no fixed abode, refused to admit his involvement and was found guilty of possession of an imitation firearm to commit a crime and robbery following a trial.

The pair were sentenced today, Monday December 10 at Cambridge Crown Court, with Jekwa receiving six-and-a-half years and Cousins five years.

DC Mark Clapham said: “These men have caused a significant amount of stress to the victim, leaving him beaten, with no car or means to call for help.

“Thankfully, the irresponsible actions of Cousins and Jekwa that followed didn’t result in further injuries. They won’t be free to harm anyone for a long time.”