Are you willing to pay extra for more police in Peterborough?

Residents are being asked if they would be willing to pay extra in their council tax to fund more police officers on the county’s streets.

Police and Crime Commissioner, Jason Ablewhite has today (Friday) launched a survey asking residents to choose one of three options - a £1 per month rise, a 33p per month rise (both for band D properties) or no change.

Mr Ablewhite said a £1 rise would be the equivalent of being able to employ 55 new officers, a 33p rise would see Cambridgeshire police able to keep numbers the same, while no change would either see a reduction in officers, or force the force to make savings elsewhere.

One of my duties as Police and Crime Commissioner is to ensure that Cambridgeshire Constabulary has the resources it needs to keep people safe. The Constabulary is already a very efficient force with savings of £17.2 million made over the last five years to meet budget reductions. This has been achieved in a number of ways including reducing back office staff and collaborating with other forces, other emergency services and partner organisations.

He said: “A recent review of local policing has also found savings to fund an extra 50 front line officers however we still need to do more to respond an increase in demand, increase our ability to investigate crimes and deter people from criminality.

“As we look forward and plan our budget for 2018/19, it is important for me to understand your views on how much you are willing to pay towards policing the county. Changes in crime types and an overall increase in calls for service means that more officers are needed to keep people safe.

“If each household (in a Band D property) paid just one extra pound each month, it would make a big difference, equating to an additional 55 Police Officers.

“I would like to thank you in advance and look forward to hearing your views.”

The survey runs from today (January 5) until January 29.

People can take part in the survey by visiting www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/W3CD8P3

Views can also be given by telephone: 0300 333 3456 or by email: cambs-pcc@cambs.pnn.police.uk.

If emailing or telephoning, please state whether you agree with

-Option 1: you agree to an increase by £1 per month (an increase of 55 Police Officers)

-Option 2: you agree to an increase by 33p per month (maintain planned numbers with no additional increase)

-Option 3: no increase (reduce officer numbers of find equivalent savings)