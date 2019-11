Police are appealing for help to trace a missing man who has links to Peterborough.

Thames Valley Police said they need to trace Alhagie Wadda to ensure his welfare.

Alhagie has links to Peterborough and Milton Keynes, and the 22-year-old is described as 5’4” in height and large build.

He was reported missing on September 18.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.