Appeal to trace missing 14-year-old girl

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing 14-year-old girl.

Summer Grimes, from Spalding, has been missing since around 7.30pm on Tuesday, 15 October.

She is believed to be somewhere in the Sutton Bridge/King’s Lynn area.

Summer is described as white, with shoulder-length auburn hair, around 5ft 2ins tall and wearing black ripped jeans, a red top, and carrying a grey shoulder bag.

If you have seen Summer or know her whereabouts, please call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting Incident 315 of 16 October.