Appeal to Peterborough taxi drivers after man suffers serious injuries in street attack

Police are appealing for information after a man suffered serious facial injuries following an attack by 'multiple people'.

During the early hours of Tuesday January 16, a man reported that he received injuries to his face and suffered heavy bleeding, after reportedly suffering serious injuries caused by multiple people in Spalding town centre.

The victim then took a taxi from Spalding to Peterborough.

Police are appealing to any taxi drivers who remember taking a man with facial injuries, to Peterborough, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

If anyone remembers seeing a man with facial injuries, or any relevant incidents in Spalding town centre overnight between Monday 15 and Tuesday 16, please ring in on 101 quoting number 18000024345.