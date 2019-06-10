Appeal to identify body discovered in the River Nene

Police are appealing for help identifying the body of a man discovered in the River Nene in the Wisbech area on Friday (June 7).

The body was reported at just after 8am by a member of the public. The death is not being treated as suspicious and the case has been passed to the coroner.

River Nene

The man is described as having cropped, dark hair and was wearing a black long sleeved top, dark jeans and a distinctive black belt with a silver buckle, which had ‘EE’ in the pattern.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident 0075 of June 7.