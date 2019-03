Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a man wanted for a serious domestic assault.

Carl Lee (34) from Wisbech is wanted in connection with the assault on March 2 at a property in Wisbech.

Members of the public are asked not to approach him but to call the police immediately.

Anyone who has seen Lee or believes they may know of his whereabouts should contact police by calling 101 and quoting incident CC-02032019-0268 of March 2.