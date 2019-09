Police have issued an appeal to find a "vulnerable" pensioner who was went missing at Ferry Meadows today (Sunday, September 15).

Jean (72) was last seen at approximately 3.45pm in the vicinity of the water sports centre at the country park in Ham Lane.

Jean, who was last seen at Ferry Meadows

Cambridgeshire police said: "She was last seen wearing a brown, chequered top and brown trousers.

"If you have seen Jean since 3:45pm today then please contact Cambridgeshire police on 101 quoting incident CC-15092019-0385."