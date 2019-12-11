Appeal to find teen wanted over violent incident

Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a wanted man.

Shoaib Mohammed (19) of Sallowbush Road, Huntingdon, is wanted in connection with grievous bodily harm following a violent incident in the town.

Shoaib Mohammed

Anyone who believes they have seen Mohammed or know his whereabouts is urged to call police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or report online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.