Appeal to find missing teenager with links to Peterborough

Police are appealing to help find a missing teenager with links to Peterborough.

The appeal is from Merseyside Police which said: “We are appealing for help in finding a 17-year-old girl missing from the Prescot area.

“Chloe Smith was last seen in Prescot on Thursday, July 26. She is described as white, 5ft 5in tall, of slim build with long black hair, a pale complexion and a London accent.

“Chloe is known to frequent the Huyton area, but it is believed she may have travelled to Cambridgeshire or London.”

Cambridgeshire police said Chloe has links to Peterborough.

Anyone with information on Chloe’s whereabouts is urged to get in touch by calling Merseyside Police on 101 or reporting any sightings to @MerPolCC.

Alternatively, information can be left with the independent charity Missing People by calling 116 000 or by emailing 116000@missingpeople.org.uk.