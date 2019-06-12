Appeal to find missing Peterborough man

Officers are appealing for the public’s help to locate 53-year-old Michael Smith, who has gone missing from Peterborough.

Michael, also known as Mick, was last seen in the Etton area of Peterborough at about 11.30am yesterday (Tuesday, June 11).

Michael Smith

He is described as white, 5’ 10”, slim, with short blond hair. He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, jumper and navy work trousers.

Anyone who has seen Michael or believes they may know where he is should contact police by calling 101 and quoting incident 452 of June 11.