Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a man wanted for breach of bail and actual bodily harm.

Winston Durrant (32) has been seen in the Stamford area.

Winston Durrant

Anyone who knows where he is should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 19000470986, or by emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting the same reference number in the subject line.

Alternatively, you can ring the charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.