Police are appealing to find a high risk missing teenager.

Northamptonshire Police is seeking the public’s help to find Chloe Colton (16) who it is believed could be in the Wisbech area.

Chloe is described as being of dual heritage, slim build, 5 foot one inch tall with long brown hair.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call police on 101 quoting MPD1/3310/19.