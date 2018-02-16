Appeal to find girl (13) missing from Peterborough

Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a 13-year-old girl who has gone missing from Peterborough.

Taybah Khan was last seen at about 10.30pm in Stumpacre, Bretton, last night (Thursday, February 15).

Taybah Khan

A police helicopter was sent out but could not locate her.

Police are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and are urging Taybah to get in touch to confirm she is okay.

Taybah is from Bradford in West Yorkshire and was visiting family in Peterborough. It is possible that she may have returned to the Bradford area.

She was last seen wearing black leggings with a black sweatshirt and grey and white Adidas trainers, carrying a black duffle bag. She was wearing her hair in a bun or ponytail.

Anyone with information about Taybah’s whereabouts should call police immediately on 101.