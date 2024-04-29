Appeal for witnesses after thieves break into Peterborough Town Hall
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have issued an appeal after thieves broke into Peterborough Town Hall in the early hours of Monday morning (April 29).
Thieves are believed to have gained entry to the building, on Bridge Street, via a rear window.
Police have confirmed that a large TV has been stolen.
A spokesperson for the force said: “We were contacted at about 7.30am on Monday (April 29) with reports of a burglary overnight at Peterborough Town Hall in Bridge Street.
"Thieves broke into the premises and stole a large television.
"Anyone with information is urged to contact police via Cambridgeshire Constabulary's website using reference 35/29921/24. Anyone without internet access should call 101.”
A spokesperson for the city council added: “We can confirm that the Town Hall on Bridge Street was broken into on Saturday night and we are now working with the police to support their investigation."