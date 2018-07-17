Appeal for witnesses after daylight burglary near Peterborough

Have your say

Police officers are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Main Street, Tansor near Peterborough.

The incident happened on Sunday, July 15, between 1.30pm and 6.30pm, when the offender/s forced entry into an address in the area and stole jewellery.

A suspicious looking silver car was seen driving through the neighbourhood around the time the incident took place.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can call police on 101 quoting the incident number: 18000333145.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.