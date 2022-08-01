The RSPCA are still appealing for information after two puppies were dumped in a cardboard box by the side of the road in Peterborough.

The two newborn pups were found by passersby in an unmarked box in a field along Gunthorpe Road, on Saturday 2 July directly opposite a pile of fly tipped rubbish.

The pups were so young, it was not possible to know what breed they were.

The pups were found dumped by the side of the road last week

Sadly one of the pups did not make it, despite the best treatment of the RSPCA.

A female pup, Billie, however, is recovering well, but is still being hand-reared by the charity.

An appeal was launched last month to find out who had dumped the animals – but so far no-one has come forward with any details.

RSPCA Inspector Justin Stubbs, who is investigating the incident said: “We are grateful to everyone who was involved in helping these puppies.

“We would also like to thank the dedicated foster carer who is hand-rearing the female puppy - Billie

“I’m keen to hear from anyone who may know who is responsible for abandoning these puppies in such an irresponsible way. They were so young and vulnerable.

“We know it is a difficult time for lots of families at the moment and we understand that many are struggling to cope, particularly given the rising cost of living.

“But abandoning tiny puppies like this is so irresponsible. Please, please never abandon your pet but ask for help before things get so desperate.”

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time should contact the RSPCA’s appeal line, confidentially, on 0300 123 8018.

“This comes as the RSPCA sees a rise of animal cruelty over the summer months with 245 reports of cruelty every day. And with 21 reports of animal beatings a day - nearly one beating every hour - the charity is braced for a summer of suffering.