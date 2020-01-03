Appeal after woman sexually assaulted on New Year’s Day

Police have launched a witness appeal after a woman was sexually assaulted in Spalding.

The attack happened in the Swan Street area at around 5am on New Year’s Day (Wednesday).

Police

Lincolnshire Police said: “We would like to hear from anyone who was in the Swan Street or Winfrey Avenue area at around the time of the assault and may have seen or heard anything.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have any dash cam footage of this area at around this time.”

To contact police call 101 with the incident number 202 of January 1, email control@lincs.pnn.police.uk referencing the incident number in the subject box, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.