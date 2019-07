Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted in Spalding.

The woman was walking along Commercial Road and High Street between 2am and 4am in the early hours of Sunday, June 23 when the incident happened.

Police news

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who noticed anyone acting suspiciously in the area, or anyone travelling in the area with dash cam footage, is asked to contact Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 209 of June 23.