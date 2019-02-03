Appeal after woman sexually assaulted in Peterborough park

A woman was sexually assaulted in Dogsthorpe this morning (Sunday, February 3).

The woman, who is in her 40s, was walking through the park off Welland Road, in between Welland Close and Heather Avenue, at about 5.25am when she was approached from behind by a man and sexually assaulted.

Police news

He is described as black, medium build, about 5’ 10”, in his 40s, clean shaven with short dreadlocks and was wearing a black beanie-style hat with a red and yellow stripe on it, a black jacket and black trousers.

Detectives would like to hear from anyone who may know who this man is. They would also like to appeal to those who live in the area and have private CCTV to check it and get in touch if they think they have sight of the offender.

A police spokeswoman said: “We would stress this is not published in anyway, but only passed to police to investigate.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police by either calling 101 or reporting online at www.cambs.police.uk/report, quoting incident 113 of Sunday, February 3.