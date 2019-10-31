Appeal after ‘woman’s drink spiked’ in bar

Police are appealing for help to trace a man after it is believed a woman’s drink was spiked in Stamford.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire police said: “In the early hours of September 7, a woman’s drink is believed to have been spiked. She became unwell and was taken to hospital.

“This happened at Willoughby’s Bar, Stamford.”

Anyone with information can contact Lincolnshire police by calling 101, quoting the reference 137 of October 30 2019; By emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - please remember to put the reference 137 of October 30 2019 in the subject box.

You can also contact charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org