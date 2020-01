Police have issued an appeal after a "vintage tractor" was stolen.

The vintage 1954 Marshall 3A orange/silver cabless tractor was stolen overnight from a farm yard in South Fen, Bourne.

Police news

Lincolnshire Police said: "It's not roadworthy but ideal for vintage tractor shows. As always if you can assist with police enquiries, please call 101 quoting crime number 2000 000 7820 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk."

A photo of the stolen tractor has not been supplied.