Police are warning that youths are riding mopeds illegally in Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings.

Lincolnshire Police said: "It has come to our attention that some of our youths are riding their mopeds with 'L' plates carrying pillion passengers. Not only is this illegal it is very dangerous.

Police news

"Any sightings please call 101 with the registration number of the moped. If safe to do so please take a photograph.

Pillion passengers are people who travel in a seat or place behind the rider.