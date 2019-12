Police are appealing for witnesses after a van failed to stop following a road collision.

The silver van and a green Rover collided on Friday, November 29 at around 12.40am in Edinburgh Crescent, Bourne.

Nobody was injured in the crash.

Anyone with information, or who witnessed the incident, is asked to call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 19000638638, or email: force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk.