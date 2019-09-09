Appeal after tractor stolen from Crowland farm

A tractor was stolen from a farm in Crowland.

The John Deere tractor with crop sprayer attached was reported to have been stolen between 7pm on Wednesday, September 4 and 7.30am the following day,

The stolen tractor. Photo: Lincolnshire police

Its registration number is AE09 HKH.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lincolnshire Police by calling 101, quoting the reference 33 of September 5, or e-mailing control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with the reference 33 of September 5 in the subject box.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.