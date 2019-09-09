Appeal after tractor stolen from Crowland farm

A tractor was stolen from a farm in Crowland.
The John Deere tractor with crop sprayer attached was reported to have been stolen between 7pm on Wednesday, September 4 and 7.30am the following day,
Its registration number is AE09 HKH.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lincolnshire Police by calling 101, quoting the reference 33 of September 5, or e-mailing control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with the reference 33 of September 5 in the subject box.
Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.