Appeal after ‘stolen’ bike and safe box recovered

Police have recovered a bicycle and safe box they believe were stolen.

The items were recovered following an arrest is Wisbech last week.

The bike which is believed to have been stolen

The bike which is believed to have been stolen

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “If you recognise either the bicycle and/or safe box then please contact us on 07872357896.”

The safe box which is believed to have stolen

The safe box which is believed to have stolen