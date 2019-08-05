Appeal after ‘stolen’ bike and safe box recovered Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Police have recovered a bicycle and safe box they believe were stolen. The items were recovered following an arrest is Wisbech last week. The bike which is believed to have been stolen A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “If you recognise either the bicycle and/or safe box then please contact us on 07872357896.” The safe box which is believed to have stolen Peterborough mum stole £75,000 from family run firm to fund gambling addiction