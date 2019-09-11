Appeal after spate of vehicle thefts

Police are appealing for information following a number of thefts from vehicles in Wisbech.

Inspector Ian Lombardo, from the Fenland Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are aware of a number of posts on social media relating to thefts from vehicles in Wisbech.

Car theft

“To ensure we are able to conduct an effective investigation and take any required action please report this information to us, including any CCTV footage.”

You can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report or call 101. Always call 999 in an emergency or if a crime is in action.

For more information visit www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Vehicle-security.