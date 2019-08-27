Appeal after police car damaged while officers tackled Peterborough city centre fights

Police have released an image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with damage to a police vehicle in Peterborough.

At around 4.20am on Sunday, August 18, the wing mirror of a parked police car was broken on Hereward Cross, Broadway, while officers were responding to reports of a number of fights in the city centre.

The man police wish to speak to

Anyone with information is asked to report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101 quoting 35/55859/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.