Appeal after Peterborough hit-and-run

A hit-and-run in Peterborough is being investigated by police.

Officers are appealing for information after being called at 5.44pm last Monday (March 4) to reports of a collision in Coneygree Road, Stanground.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

The crash involved two cars – a Nissan Note and a black BMW 3 Series – with the BMW leaving the scene before police arrived.

The driver of the Nissan was shaken up but otherwise unharmed.

Anyone who saw the collision, or has any information about the BMW, should contact the police on 101, quoting incident 391 of March 4.

Alternatively, you can report information online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.