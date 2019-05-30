Appeal after Peterborough care home burglary leads to £3k ATM withdrawal

Police are appealing for information after a burglary from a care home in Peterborough.

On Tuesday, May 14 a purse belonging to an employee was stolen from a staff area at Ashlynn Grange care home in Bretton Gate, Bretton.

The man police wish to speak to

The employee’s bank card was later used to withdraw almost £3,000 including a withdrawal of around £2,000 from a cash machine in a bank in Stamford where larger withdrawals are allowed.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured in CCTV images in connection with the burglary.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting crime number 35/33419/19.