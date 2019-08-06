Appeal after pensioner dies in three vehicle collision

Officers investigating a fatal collision on the A1307 in Cambridge are appealing for information.

Police were called to the collision, which involved a silver Nissan Qashqai, a blue Volkswagen Golf and a Green Honda CR-V, at about 2.45pm last Friday (August 2).

Police news

The driver of the Nissan, 80-year-old Harold Stubbings of Teversham Way, Sawston, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital but died as a result of his injuries on Sunday.

A passenger in the Golf, a woman in her 80s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital where she remains. No other injuries were reported.

Sgt Mark Dollard said: “We are keen to speak to anybody who saw the collision or any of the vehicles in the moments leading up to it.”

Anyone who has dash-cam footage of the collision or information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting Op Glissade or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.