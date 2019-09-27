Appeal after ‘men with dogs threw rocks at Land Rover windscreen’ in Peterborough

Police have released an image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with an incident of criminal damage in Thorney.

Officers were called at about 2pm on Wednesday to reports of hare coursing and damage to a vehicle at a farm.

The man police wish to speak to

It was reported that two men with dogs threw rocks at the windscreen of a Land Rover Discovery, smashing the glass, and made threats when confronted by a man in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101 quoting crime reference number 35/68743/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.