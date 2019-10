Police are appealing for information after a robbery in High Street, Chatteris, on Monday.

Cambridgeshire police said: “A man was using the ATM machine at the Post Office when he was distracted by a member of the public who took his card. The card was used about 20 minutes later to withdraw £450.”

Police news

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 263 of October 29, or report online www.cambs.police.uk/report.