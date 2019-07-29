Appeal after man punched to the ground outside Peterborough newsagent

A man suffered a serious head injury after being punched and falling to the ground outside a newsagent in Peterborough.

Police have released CCTV of a man they want to speak to in connection with the assault on Thursday, June 6.

The man police want to speak to

At around 11.50am the victim was withdrawing money from a cash point outside Westgate Newsagent in Westgate, when the suspect approached him from behind and began to shout.

The suspect punched the victim in the face, causing him to fall to the ground and suffer a serious head injury.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting crime reference number 35/39265/19 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, you can report anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.