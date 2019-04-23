Appeal after man punched in the face at Spalding pub

Police have issued an appeal after a man was punched in the face at a pub in Spalding.

The assault happened at The Punchbowl in New Road, Spalding.

At around midnight on March 16/March 17 (Saturday and Sunday) a white male described as being in his 20s, of slim build and wearing a dark jumper, punched the victim in the face before walking off.

Police want to speak to the man pictured who may be able to help with their inquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 124 of March 17, or via force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk.