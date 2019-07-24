Appeal after man dies in crash

A man has died following a single vehicle crash in Six Mile Bottom, east of Cambridge, yesterday (Tuesday).

The crash, involving a white Fiat Doblo van, happened on the A11 at about 9.45pm when the van left the road and overturned.

Police news

Emergency services attended but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who has dash cam footage of the collision or saw the Fiat van prior to the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 590 of July 23, or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.