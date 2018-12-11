Appeal after malicious video against Peterborough restaurant placed on social media

A malicious video against a Peterborough restaurant was placed on social media.

Police were contacted about the video at 5.11pm on Sunday, November 4.

The woman police wish to speak to

The restaurant is in Broadway, but its name has not been disclosed.

Police would like to speak to the woman pictured in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises the woman, or has information regarding the incident, should call police on 101 quoting 35/42921/18 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

