Two handbags containing around £270 were stolen from supermarkets in Peterborough.

The thefts took place in Asda in Viersen Platz on Saturday, June 15 and in Morrisons in Lincoln Road on Thursday, June 19.

The woman police wish to speak to

Police want to speak to the woman pictured in connection with the thefts.

Anyone who knows who she is, or with information on the thefts, should contact police on 101 or online at http://www.cambs.police.uk/report.