Fuel was stolen from a petrol station in Peterborough.

Police want to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident which is said to have involved stolen car registration plates.

The man police wish to speak to

The fuel was stolen from Orton Petrol Station, Orton Goldhay, at around 4.30pm on Wednesday, June 26.

Anyone with information on the incident, or the man pictured, should call Cambridgeshire police on 101 or report it online at http://www.cambs.police.uk/report.