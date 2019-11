An appeal has been launched after an elderly woman was allegedly hit by a car while crossing the road.

Lincolnshire Police said the reported incident happened in St Andrew’s Road, Spalding, on Wednesday, September 25 at 5.30pm.

Police are appealing for information

A spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses after it was alleged that an elderly woman (a pedestrian) was hit by a black Jaguar car whilst she was crossing the road.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting reference 349 of September 25.