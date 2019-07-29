Appeal after cyclist seriously hurt in crash which shut A151 in Spalding

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a car in Spalding this morning (Monday).

The incident happened on the A151 at the Broadway junction with Monks House Lane.

Police road closed sign

It was reported to Lincolnshire Police at 5.49am, and the cyclist, a man in his 60s, has been taken to hospital.

A road closure remains in place.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or has dash cam footage.

You can contact the force in one of the following ways:

• Via 101 quoting incident number 52 of July 29

• Via the email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 52 of July 29 in the subject line

• By calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

RELATED: A151 in Spalding closed after ‘serious’ crash