Appeal after criminal damage to property and car

Police are appealing for information following criminal damage to a property and a car in Pecks Drove West, Spalding.

A window of a grey Vauxhall Astra was smashed along with a window at a nearby property. This happened at around 11pm on Tuesday, November 19.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses, and anyone who may have dash cam footage of the street at the time, to contact them either by calling 101 and quoting reference 479 of November, or by emailing control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with reference 479 of November 19 in the subject line.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.