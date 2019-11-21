Appeal after car fails to stop after collision with pedestrian

Police have launched an appeal after a car failed to stop following a collision with a pedestrian.

The collision was on Saturday at 10.30am involving a blue Audi outside the Co-op in Fleet Street, Holbeach, with the car then leaving the scene.

Police are appealing for information

Lincolnshire police said: “The female victim sustained a minor injury to her arm and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, quoting the reference 181 of November 16

You can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.